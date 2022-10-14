Poverty in SA won't be address through wage hikes, says Agri SA's Minnaar

Speaking on day one of Agri SA's congress in Pretoria on Thursday, Jaco Minnaar told delegates that demands for higher wages did not address other socio-economic issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Agri SA president Jaco Minnaar has taken a thinly-veiled swipe at labour amid ongoing wage disputes in the country.

Workers in the public sector as well as Transnet employees are among those engaged in protracted talks over salaries.

Talks in the public sector have reached an impasse, with threats of large-scale industrial action if government doesn't honour the 2018 wage agreement.

Meanwhile, workers affiliated to unions Untu and Satawu have downed tools for over a week after Transnet refused to match their double-digit demands.

Speaking on day one of Agri SA's congress in Pretoria on Thursday, Minnaar told delegates that demands for higher wages did not address other socio-economic issues.

"I want to stress this again. Poverty in this country will not be addressed through increases and wages for those employed but more people need to be employed. We need to increase household incomes for the whole household and we need to increase efficiency."