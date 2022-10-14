Popcru concerned about police safety after killing of 2 Gauteng cops

On Thursday night, two Gauteng police officers were ambushed and killed while waiting for a mortuary van.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said on Friday more must be done to root out the scourge of police killings.

Popcru said the murder of the officers has increased safety fears among its members.

It is alleged that three suspects approached the two on-duty police officers on Thursday night at a crime scene and demanded their firearms.

This led to a quarrel that ended with the officers being fatally wounded.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “There is an urgent need to examine the reasons why the attacks on and killing of police members have continued at such high levels and also to investigate what could be done to protect the members of the police service, not only in their work environment but also off-duty and in their homes, from attack and murder.”

The Hawks are investigating the matter.