NW govt, Working on Fire deploy fire extinguishers to Kopanong amid blaze

The province on Friday said over 50,0000 hectares of land had already been destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West provincial government in collaboration with Working on Fire have deployed three helicopters and one spotter to help extinguish a fire that has been raging for over a week at the Kopanong Local Municipality.

The province on Friday said over 50,0000 hectares of land had already been destroyed.

Sixty Working on Fire teams from different provinces across the country were expected to arrive at the affected area on Friday evening.

Working on Fire's Trevor Abrahams said these sporadic fires were as a result of climate change.

The organisation recently made an oral presentation to the government, highlighting the impact that climate change's having on wildfire.

“We've also picked up that in South Africa we've had an increase in frequency of what we refer to as the wilden fires. Fires that burn for many days. We have estimated that we need 17,000 Wilden firefighters,” Abrahams said.