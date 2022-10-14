No complaints yet over early slate politics, says ANC electoral committee

The ANC's electoral committee says while it's watching what feels like a return to slate politics, no one has stepped up to take ownership of the circulating lists as yet.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s electoral committee says while there are clear signs of slate politics now taking shape ahead of the party’s 55th national conference in December, no one has taken ownership for the proposed line-ups or registered any complaints about it.

This week, a lobby group called Renewal 22, which wants party president Cyril Ramaphosa to serve a second term, is said to have finalised its lineup, which features the likes of Senzo Mchunu and Gwede Mantashe.

Several other proposed slates have been circulating via social media, with the electoral committee saying it is watching the developments closely.

The electoral commission, spearheaded by former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, is set to address issues such as slate politics and the role of money in manipulating processes.

At a time when the ANC claims to be trying to rid itself of slate politics among many other ills, in comes a slate linked to its president Cyril Ramaphosa and his core.

The ANC's electoral committee says while it's watching what feels like a return to slate politics, no one has stepped up to take ownership of the circulating lists as yet.

"But at a time when those appear to be formalised and replaced, that's when we will be able to reprimand those who are behind the slate but I think it's a decent campaign," says the commission’s Chief Matsiela.

He said that while there were concerns over how slow branch general meetings had been, it was the responsibility of the organising unit.

Matsiela said that the strict processes and data collected at BGMS should also be streamlined.

He said that it was all work in progress.