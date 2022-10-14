MPs want Ipid to declassify report into murder of WC top cop Kinnear

The committee on Friday was to receive a presentation from the police watchdog on the high-profile murder.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) in the police committee want the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to declassify its report into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit officer Charl Kinnear.

The committee on Friday was to receive a presentation from the police watchdog on the high-profile murder.

But that move was blocked by committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson because the report has been classified by Ipid.

Kinnear was killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in 2020, but no one has been brought to book yet.

ALSO READ:

The Ipid will also not provide details of investigation to MPs saying the investigation is sensitive.

Democratic Alliance MP Andrew Whitfield said there was no reason why MPs can’t be briefed on the investigation.

“I don’t see the purpose of us censoring the presentation given the enormous public interest in this issue.”

Committee member Pieter Groenewald said there’s no reason to classify the report: “Because this, or what I’ve heard now, as far as I’m concerned, they say because of senior investigators. It’s totally unacceptable it doesn’t matter who or how senior an investigator is.”

Joemat-Pettersson said MPs could view the report privately through the speaker’s office.