Management of COVID-19 vaccine rollout costs health department qualified audit

Presenting its annual report to Parliament on Friday, the health department revealed that medical aid schemes still owe government millions of rands for member vaccines.

CAPE TOWN - The management of the COVID-19 vaccine programme has cost the health department its first qualified audit in 10 years.

But the auditor-general believes the health department has overstated the more than R2 billion it believes it can recoup from vaccine administration.

The health department entered into two-way agreements with medical aid schemes to pay them for vaccinating public sector patients while also recouping money from schemes for the vaccination of medical aid members.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said so far, the department has recouped R1.3 billion.

“There was a difference with the ag whether all this money would be realised and that’s constitutes the audit finding.”

The Council for Medical Schemes granted the health department an extension to claim vaccination costs for private members, beyond the prescribed 30 days.

“Medical schemes don’t easily want to part with money so whenever there is a claim that is submitted they would want to question whether the member at the time of vaccination was indeed in good standing in terms of their contribution to the medical schemes.”

Only three provinces, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West have received unqualified audits, while the Western Cape received a clean bill of health.