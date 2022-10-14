KZN disaster management teams on high alert as heavy rains are expected

Areas under the Ilembe, Umzinyathi and King Cetshwayo districts could be affected.

DURBAN - Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal remain on high alert following a second weather warning issued for the northern parts of the province.

Areas under the Ilembe, Umzinyathi and King Cetshwayo districts could be affected.

The province is reeling from devastating April floods which brought death and devastation.

Residents in areas prone to disaster are warned to remain on high alert for the heavy rains.

Thunderstorms could be heard from as far away as Vryheid in northern KZN.

On Thursday, roofs were blown off in the Maphumulo Local Municipality.

The teams is said to be still on the ground assessing the situation.

Resident are urged to exercise precautions.