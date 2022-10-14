JHB man (87) found guilty of murdering wife (70) in 2014

The High Court in Johannesburg on Friday found 87-year-old Dieter Bergs guilty of shooting his 70-year-old wife, Genee, at their Parktown North home in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - In a case that has taken more than eight years to complete, an elderly Johannesburg man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.

The High Court in Johannesburg on Friday found 87-year-old Dieter Bergs guilty of shooting his 70-year-old wife, Genee, at their Parktown North home in 2014.

Bergs had claimed that an intruder entered their home and shot his wife.

However, the court found overwhelming evidence that he had killed her with Bergs also found guilty of fraud.

The victim's niece, Genee White said: “Yes, justice has finally been served. It took eight and a half long years, but finally, we have justice.”

In sentencing, the court ruled that due to Bergs' age, he is to be kept under house arrest at a care facility in Somerset West for the rest of his life.