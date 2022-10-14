Ipid tells MPs the Charl Kinnear report classified, implicates senior officials

The police watchdog said it was unable brief members of Parliament on the matter as this could hamper its investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Friday its report on the murder of anti-gang unit police officer Charl Kinnear was classified and implicated senior officers.

The police watchdog said it was unable to brief members of Parliament (MPs) on the matter as this could hamper its investigation.

But some MPs objected and called for transparency on the matter.

The police committee on Friday morning was to receive a presentation from Ipid on the high-profile murder of Kinnear.

Kinnear was killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in 2020, but no one has been brought to book yet.

Ipid executive director, Jennifer Ntlatseng, said that the matter was classified because senior cops were implicated.

“The reason why we have classified this information is one, we are investigating senior officers, and two, we have sent this report to the NPA to consider our recommendation and we have sent the report to the National Commissioner.”

Committee member Pieter Groenewald disagreed: “This is not acceptable. I would like to receive the reasons in writing.”

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said that MPs could view the report privately through the Speaker’s office.