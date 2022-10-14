We will ensure Molefe, Singh face justice over Transnet 1,064 locomotives: ID

The case, which centres around Transnet’s procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015, came before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Investigating Directorate (ID) said it won’t be deterred in its efforts to ensure justice is served on Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh.

The State requested and was granted a postponement until November 2022 to complete the process of furnishing the defence with copies of the docket.

The request faced opposition from the accused who, through their attorneys, raised concerns around what they essentially said was the state’s unpreparedness.

One of the issues raised was that the draft charge sheets they’ve been provided with are unsigned.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said they were nit-picking.

“The defence advocates are charged with the requirement to defend their particular accused. So they will stop at nothing to ensure they nit-pick at every part aspect that ensues from now until trial phase, some of which will do their utmost best to ensure that doesn't matter.”

She said the latest developments would not deter authorities.

“We’ll listen to all the various matters submitted to court and the sideshows. However, we will not be deterred and continue to ensure the matter eventually proceeds to trial.”