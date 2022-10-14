Gupta brothers still in custody in UAE, Lamola assures MPs

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says they’re hopeful the Gupta brothers arrested in the United Arab Emirates will be heading to court soon.

Lamola had to reassure MPs that Rajesh and Atul Gupta were still behind bars four months since their arrest.

He was briefing MPs about the annual reports of entities in his department.

Minister Lamola was questioned by MPs last month about the extradition process of the Gupta brothers, who were arrested in Dubai on charges of corruption and fraud related to state capture.

But Lamola said that they were still being processed in the UAE and that the two countries were cooperating.

"The Gupta brothers are still in custody and the central authority is in constant engagement with the UAE authorities in processing the matter. It is being processed by the central authority in the UAE and we are hopeful that soon it will go through their court processes," Lamola said.

Lamola also told Parliament that they were starting to see positive results in the fight against corruption.

He said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had managed to secure convictions for people accused of defrauding SOEs like Eskom, with several high-profile cases in court.