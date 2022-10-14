Gauteng water supply as concern as power cuts, heatwave see reservoirs run low

Frequent power cuts and hot weather have seen water levels run low at a number of reservoirs.

JOHANNESBURG - With no end in sight for power cuts, there are now serious concerns about the provision of water in Gauteng.

As a result, the outflow has been reduced.

Sandton and Midrand are the latest areas to be affected.

Rand Water has placed 30% restrictions on 14 reservoirs, while outlet valves at 11 others have been reduced by 50%.

These include reservoirs ranging from Bryanston to Steyn City.

Johannesburg Water says the Honeydew, Alexander Park and Jabulani reservoirs are critically low.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg is not alone in being warned to watch water consumption.

Tshwane is also facing water supply problems, while Ekurhuleni residents say they have seen water cuts often follow power cuts.

The city has blamed illegal connections.

"We have experienced frequent power interruptions, not necessarily from load shedding but due to the illegal connections from the nearby informal settlements," said the city's Mbali Matiwane.

With the continued hot weather forecast, Rand Water has pleaded with residents to use water sparingly.