Gauteng police launch manhunt after 2 officers robbed & killed in Boksburg North

Police said that the pair - a 29-year-old constable and a 45-year-old sergeant from the Boksburg North Police Station - were waiting for a mortuary van, when they were accosted by three men.

JOHANNESBURG - Two police officers have been robbed and killed in Boksburg North.

The attackers disarmed and killed them, before fleeing the scene with the officers' service pistols and bullet proof vests.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "All role players have been activated and a manhunt is underway to apprehend those who are behind the attack, as well as the recovery of the two state firearms and two bullet proof vests."

She also says police leadership are calling on South Africans to help end the killing of officers.

"We believe that such incidents can be prevented. We will not rest until we find those behind the attack and killing of police officers. Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the two members."