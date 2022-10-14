Gauteng MEC to visit family of Randfontein pupil who allegedly took own life
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will on Friday be visiting the family of a learner in Randfontein who reportedly took his own life.
The 12-old Avante Primary School learner reportedly took is own life during school holidays earlier this month.
Chiloane said that the learner had been receiving counselling from his school after a change in his behaviour was noticed.
The department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona: "It is really sad that this incident occurred upon the learner receiving necessary counselling emanating from his well-being which was reported in September just before recess."
MEDIA STATEMENT: @EducationGP1 MEC Mr @matomekopano is saddened by the death of a Grade 7 boy learner (12) from Avant Primary School in Randfontein who allegedly committed suicide Thursday, 6 October 2022.The MEC will be visiting the learners family today. pic.twitter.com/TEbV9VmG46Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) October 14, 2022