Fraud, corruption case against Molefe, Singh & co-accused postponed again

The accused made another appearance in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has been granted another postponement in its case against former Transnet big wigs Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh and others but it wasn’t without a fight.

They’re facing charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

This in connection with Transnet’s now infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015.

The State requested a postponement to finish disclosing the docket to the defence but the move came up against push back.

The defence teams told the court they had been expecting to have copies of the docket by Friday but they don’t.

They added that the draft charge sheet they’d been provided with also had not yet been signed.

Several of the accused, through their attorneys, complained about these issues during proceedings.

Advocate Danie Dorfling, for Regiments Capital boss Litha Nyonyha, asked the court to refuse a further postponement.

He argued that the case had been delayed several times already and that the State was trying to curry favour with the public by pushing it but that it didn’t have its house in order yet.

The State’s position was that all they had previously committed to was getting the disclosure under way by Friday and that this had been done.

And the application was refused, with the court finding that while some of the accused had been in the dock for several months, this was only Nyonyha’s second appearance in the matter, after his arrest in August.

The case is due back in court in November.