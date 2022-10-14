Etzebeth starts for Sharks as Boks return to the fold for URC clash

Eben Etzebeth will make his debut for the star-studded Sharks at lock, while Jaden Hendrikse is set to start at scrumhalf, with Bok captain Siya Kolisi, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, prop Ox Nche, and wing Makazole Mapimpi expected to make an exciting impact off the bench.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks will play their first home game of the new United Rugby Championship (URC) season when they host the Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

The Durban franchise has spent the first three rounds of the tournament abroad and will be happy to be at Kings Park where they’ll unleash several of their returning Springboks.

“I’m super excited to get onto the park this weekend. For me, it’s about enjoying every moment. The focus for us has been on our defence. We need to get our spacing and alignment right and then to make our tackles. And when we have possession in their 22, to be absolutely accurate with the ball,” Hendrikse said

Etzebeth isn’t the only debutant amongst the forward pack. The highly rated Vincent Tshituka, who moved from the Lions in the offseason will start at flank and form a menacing loose trio, with Phepsi Buthelezi returning at eighthman. Elsewhere, Grant Williams is injured and makes way for Hendrikse, Anthony Volmink comes in for Thaakir Abrahams on the wing and Marnus Potgieter replaces Rohan Janse Van Rensburg at outside centre to complete the changes to the starting XV.

On returning and making an immediate impression along with his Springbok teammates, Hendrikse said;

“We’d like to have a big influence, but within the Sharks’ DNA and fit in as smoothly as possible. A guy like Eben is super-excited to be playing. But the focus of this game is more on ourselves and pitching up on Saturday and playing the Sharks way.”

Kick-off on Saturday afternoon is at 16:05.

Sharks matchday squad : 1. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 2. Kerron van Vuuren, 3. Thomas du Toit (c), 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Hyron Andrews, 6. Dylan Richardson, 7. Vincent Tshituka, 8. Phepsi Buthelezi, 9. Jaden Hendrikse, 10. Boeta Chamberlain, 11. Anthony Volmink, 12. Ben Tapuai, 13. Marnus Potgieter, 14. Werner Kok, 15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Ox Nche, 18. Carlu Sadie, 19. Reniel Hugo, 20. Siya Kolisi, 21. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22. Cameron Wright, 23. Makazole Mapimpi