Eskom signs lease agreements with 4 IPPs set to contribute 2,000 MW to grid

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Friday announced that it had signed lease agreements with four independent power producers that will occupy land at two Mpumalanga power stations.

The successful bidders are HDF Energy South Africa, Red Rocket, The Sola Group and South Africa Mainstream Renewable Power Developments.

The signed lease agreements with the independent power producers will run for a 25 to 30-year period.

Once operational, the projects will contribute around 2,000 megawatts to the national electricity grid.

“What makes this different is that unlike the bidding process that was run by the IPP office, there is no requirement for Eskom to sign a power purchase agreement. So, there is no onus obligation, there is no price negotiation, this is the beginning of an electricity market which was enabled by the president’s announcement on 25 July 2022.”