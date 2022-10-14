Ekurhuleni residents brace for waterless weekend as reservoirs lag filling up

The municipality says although power has been restored to the Mapleton Pump Station but there is no change to the water disruptions affecting area.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Ekurhuleni residents are in for a weekend without water as there is little improvement to water levels in the reservoirs.

The municipality says although power has been restored to the Mapleton Pump Station, there is no change to the water disruptions affecting area.

The city's pump station was affected by the ongoing power cuts, leaving locals in Brakpan, Etwatwa, Daveyton and Tsakane without running water since Wednesday night.

Ekurhuleni's spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said: “When the power is restored, eventually, the water started pumping again. However, we have not had much improvement in the reservoirs filling up. Rand Water has indicated that it will take about three to five days for the situation to probably stabilise.”