CT Marathon organisers ready for bid to join World Marathon Majors

CAPE TOWN - It's all systems go for the much-anticipated Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend!

The 2022 edition is expecting approximately 18,000 runners from Cape Town, the rest of the country and the globe.

The event, currently in its fifteenth year, is also a candidate for selection to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors alongside six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world.

The candidacy comes with a revised route, which will see traffic interruptions in some areas over the next two days.

The flagship 42.2 kilometre marathon on Sunday will be the first year of the race evaluation.

The evaluation process will continue over the next three years and if successful, Cape Town will become part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors in 2025, joining Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

The marathon is a test of speed, strength and mental capacity, requiring a lot from the human body. Stephen Mukoka has a very strict strategy to help him clench the #SanlamCapeTownMarathon race record once again.

Race director, Renee Jordaan: "I think the event's at a world-class level. We already tick many of those boxes -that's more of a formal process of assessment but we are confident that over the next two years, we can get it across the line to become a world marathon major."