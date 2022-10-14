CT law enforcement cracks down on Philippi in bid to reduce crime

Authorities say the Marikana area in Philippi East is one of the only areas so heavily affected by crime that the recent deployment of LEAP officers hardly dented criminal activity.

Authorities say Marikana is one of the only areas so heavily affected by crime that the recent deployment of LEAP officers hardly dented criminal activity.

The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan is a joint venture between the city and provincial government, with the aim of having more boots on the ground in crime hotspot areas.

More than 50 vehicles were impounded, scores of fines issued and more than 40 arrests were made.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Friday: "The reason for that part of the city is that when we saw the crime stats come out last month, we saw that every single one of the LEAP deployment areas, violent crime is coming down, except for one. So, when you have 100 officers in a LEAP deployment, they are there 24 hours a day and it's still not working to bring down crime, then you have to sit up and take notice."