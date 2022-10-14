CT cop implicated in New Somerset Hospital shooting faces additional charges

Jean-Paul Malgas appeared remotely in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A former police officer implicated in a fatal shooting at Cape Town's New Somerset Hospital in May now faces additional charges.

Jean-Paul Malgas appeared remotely in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was receiving treatment at the hospital when he disarmed an on-duty constable who was there guarding another patient.

Malgas then allegedly fatally wounded two patients and the police officer.

He was meant to be served with an indictment on Friday and have his case transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

However, the prosecutor advised the court that the accused is facing three new charges unrelated to the shooting.

He's now also charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Hopefield and two counts of attempted robbery.



Malgas is expected to appear on these new charges at the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court next week.



The father of four from Vredenberg was a police officer between 2002 and 2007 and left the service as a constable in Hopefield.

The accused has been unemployed since then and the exact reason for him leaving the police service is still clear.