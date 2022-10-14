CCMA makes new multi-year wage offer to striking unions & employer Transnet

The CCMA has been mediating talks between the parastatal and the unions, who have been engaged in negotiations over wage increases.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has made an offer of a 6% wage increase to labour unions and Transnet, days after the crippling strike started at the state-owned enterprise.

The CCMA has been mediating talks between the parastatal and the unions, who have been engaged in negotiations over wage increases.

The unions, United National Transport Union (Untu) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), are demanding an increase which is above the inflation rate of 7.6% after their initial demand of a hike of between 12% and 13.5%.

On Thursday, Transnet proposed a revised three-year wage offer of 4.5% for the current year and a 5% increase for the next two years but this was rejected by both unions.

Untu's Dan Khumalo: "The current settlement proposal from the commission, which we are seeking a mandate on and taking back to the members, is 6% across the board for the first year. It's a multi-year agreement once again. It's 6% for the first year and 5.5% for the second year and 6% for the final year."