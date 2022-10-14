Case against ex-Transnet execs Molefe, Singh & other co-accused back in court

The case relates to Transnet’s now infamous procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against former Transnet bigwigs Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh and others is back in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

Specifically, it has to do with a tender to secure some R30 billion in funding for the project, which was awarded to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

The State says Gupta-linked Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and the contract value and scope for the services required later ballooned to more than R305 million.

The accused have also been charged in connection with R93 million that was paid to Trillian Asset Management - another Gupta-affiliated entity - in 2015.

The first suspect arrested in the case was alleged Gupta-fixer, Kuben Moodley, who was nabbed last September.

His arrest was followed by that of former Regiments shareholder, Eric Wood, and Regiments director, Daniel Roy, and former Transnet executives Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita and Phetelo Ramosebudi.

Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, together with Regiments director, Niven Pillay, and Litha Nyonyha, were then also arrested.

And last month McKinsey, represented by Goitseone Mangope, and its former principal, Vigas Sagar, were also added to the case. Sagar is not currently in the country and the prosecuting authorities are currently trying to extradite him.

All of the accused - save for Sagar - are expected to appear in the dock together on Friday.