Case against alleged Joburg arsonist postponed

He is allegedly responsible for setting alight a number of residential properties in the north of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of the suspected Joburg arsonist has been postponed to next week.

He is allegedly responsible for setting alight a number of residential properties in the north of Johannesburg.

The suspect will remain in police custody pending his next court appearance.

The alleged 36-year-old Joburg arsonist made his first appearance before the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

His case has been postponed to 18 October to give him time to appoint a legal representative.

The court said that it could not continue with his case if he had no defence.

He faces charges of arson, burglary and murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said that police were investigating whether the suspect was linked to more fires.

The court will hear a bail application.