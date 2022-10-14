Bulls send women's team to play at Rugby Tens Championship

The Rugby Tens Championship promotes equality and inclusion and allows both men and women, along with junior boys and girls teams, the chance to show off their talent over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls’ commitment to developing women’s rugby in the nation’s capital continues to be noticeable.

Bulls’ special projects and women’s high-performance manager, Thando Manana, has confirmed that they will send a Bulls Daisies’ invitational side to participate in the second leg of the 2022 Rugby Tens Championship in Stellenbosch between 14 & 15 October 2022.

The Rugby Tens Championship promotes equality and inclusion and offers both men and women, along with junior boys and girls teams, the chance to show off their talent over the weekend.

Vuyolwethu Vazi will lead the side once again, seven days after their debut in the opening leg of the tournament, held at Loftus Versfeld. Participation in the first round was a historic first for the Bulls, who entered a Tens series for the first time whilst also giving the women’s side, the Bulls Daisies, their first run in a professional environment.

Manana has been inspired by the passion for rugby and the desire to succeed amongst the female rugby players in Pretoria. He applauded the invitation to participate in the tournament as a stepping stone to the development of the Daisies.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the ladies, an opportunity to continue acclimatising to the professional setup of the game. It is also a good opportunity for the coaching staff to see where we are in terms of the gap between the professionals and amateurs, as we continue to build towards the 2023 inter-provincial league,” said Manana.

Manana has promised to ramp up their developmental objectives in the short term and will explore pathways to get their players exposed to competitive environments more often and to improve the standard of their game.

BULLS DAISIES INVITATIONAL SQUAD:

Shiniqwa Lamprecht, Cinanda Potgieter, Tebogo Rakgatla, Kemisetso Baloyi, Sophy Mashapa, Sinelitha Noxeke, Marlize De Bruin, Maria Tshiremba, Sesihle Maguga, Mahlatse Nkumishe, Vuyolwethu Vazi (c), Thulisile Memory Bukula, Zinhle Zwane, Doreen Burger, Mkhabele Hlabangene

BULLS DAISIES INVITATIONAL MANAGEMENT:

Thando Manana - Special Projects Manager and Women’s High-Performance Manager

Muziwandile Malinga - Coach

Dabeon Draghoende - Coach