Aspirant Blikkiesdorp footballers stress importance of sight in sport

It was World Sight Day and the young football stars say good eyesight is important in any sport.

SEEVA.org, a mobile clinic giving access to quality eye care in rural areas, has partnered with football club Cape Town Spurs FC to host a vision screening day for the youth of Blikkiesdorp FC.

#WorldSightDay Mobile clinic giving access to quality eyecare in rural areas, https://t.co/HDoBTZyqBs, has partnered with Cape Town Spurs FC to host a vision screening day for young soccer players of Blikkiesdorp FC and Cape Town Spurs FC Academy.



🎥

The young soccer players eagerly lined up to have their eyesight tested and this is what hey had to say about the testing.

"To walk in the roads and to see the cars coming," one child said.

"And it's very important to read. Always when you're a goalkeeper, you must always see right to hand the ball," another said.

"I can see where I shoot and where's the ball I go. I can see my players [and] where they are," another explained.

Cape Town Spurs FC has included the Blikkiesdorp FC players in their Thursday training session, following the vision screening.

Adi Short, co-founder of SEEVA. org, said that their system used the latest top-notch technology to perform the eyesight screening.

"We're doing visual acuity, testing their near vision and distance vision, we're also running through a colour proficiency and then we've got an AI machine that actually measures from the prescription that they might need," Short explained.

As part of the event, Cape Town Spurs FC included these young players in their training session on Thursday.