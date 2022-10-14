A twist in Krugersdorp gang rape case and a call for castration of pit bulls

This Friday episode of the Midday Report Express ended on a high note with Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy, but not before we check in with the latest developments in top stories.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a twist in the Krugersdorp gang rape that took place in July this year, this as a former cop is now linked to the case with stolen items from the victims found in her possession.

EWN Reporter Veronica Makhoali has the details on this developing story.

We also get an update on the state of negotiation talks in the ongoing Transet strike, with Riefdah Ajam assisting us with unpacking this developing story.

Meanwhile, Transnet big wigs Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others appeared in court, and the case was postponed to later this year. Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks was in court and has the detailed report.

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has called for the castration and sterilisation of pit bulls saying they cannot be kept as pets. Sizwe Kupelo joined the team for a chat on this plea.

And in weather news, there are severe thunderstorms, flash flooding warnings expected in one part of SA as we get into the weekend, and fire danger in several others. Elizabeth Viljoen is with the SA Weather Service.

In water restriction news, Puleng Mopeli - Joburg Water spokesperson has an update as Rand Water overnight flows reduction has impacted Johannesburg water’s commando system.

Per usual, Fridays are for spreading good news with Brent Lindeque on The Midday Report Express. Lindeque is the founder of Good Things Guy.

