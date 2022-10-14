A quarter of a century: CapeTalk celebrates milestone in broadcasting journey

And at just past 6am, 25-years-ago, the first Eyewitness News was read.

CapeTalk station manager, Tessa van Staden, said she was proud of what had been achieved over the years, adding that the station remained committed to invoking critical conversations.

“Thank you to all of the dedicated CapeTalkers behind the scenes who make the station and its website and its newly-launched TikTok account work,” she said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Listen to John Maytham in CapeTalk’s very first broadcast, exactly 25 years ago to the day.