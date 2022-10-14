Go

A quarter of a century: CapeTalk celebrates milestone in broadcasting journey

On this day, back in 1997, veteran radio man John Maytham opened up the AM airwaves with a quote from Shakespeare.

capetalk-mic-squarejpg
capetalk-mic-squarejpg
14 October 2022 13:00

CAPE TOWN - When you turn 25, you're learning new things about life and, well, still coming to terms with being an adult.

Much like CapeTalk, as it celebrates a milestone in its broadcasting journey on Friday.

On this day, back in 1997, veteran radio man John Maytham opened up the AM airwaves with a quote from Shakespeare.

“To business that we love we rise betime, And go to ‘t with delight.”

And at just past 6am, 25-years-ago, the first Eyewitness News was read.

CapeTalk station manager, Tessa van Staden, said she was proud of what had been achieved over the years, adding that the station remained committed to invoking critical conversations.

“Thank you to all of the dedicated CapeTalkers behind the scenes who make the station and its website and its newly-launched TikTok account work,” she said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Listen to John Maytham in CapeTalk’s very first broadcast, exactly 25 years ago to the day.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA