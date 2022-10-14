6 teens due in court for attempted robbery in Philippi

The victim was delivering an item that was ordered on a social media marketplace when he came under attack by a group of people, who stoned his vehicle in an attempt to rob him.

CAPE TOWN - Six high school children are expected to appear in court soon following their arrest in connection with an attempted robbery in Browns Farm in Philippi.

The suspects between the ages of 15 and 17 were nabbed by members of the Nyanga crime prevention unit earlier this week.

The victim was delivering an item that was ordered on a social media marketplace when he came under attack by a group of people, who stoned his vehicle in an attempt to rob him.

The group of teens had apparently lured the victim to a location in Browns Farm pretending to be potential customers.

Police officers witnessed Wednesday's attack and arrested the suspects and confiscated their cell phones.

They found at least 15 conversations between them and unsuspecting victims.

This attack comes amid warnings of criminal traps on social media marketplaces.

Last month Glencairn restaurant owner, Ben Tuzee, was stabbed to death in a hijacking in the same area when he and his niece were there to deliver a television he had advertised on a social media platform.

Police then warned it was not an isolated incident and they were investigating other instances where people were lured to the vicinity of Nyanga , Crossroads and Philippi via online marketplaces.