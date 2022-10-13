'We have got nothing to hide': Bain & Company appeals to treasury to lift ban

National Treasury last month banned the management consultancy firm from obtaining government-related contracts after it was implicated in corruption involving the South African Revenue Service.

JOHANNESBURG - Bain & Company said it has nothing more to disclose to prove what it calls its innocence.

This comes as the company tries to clean up its image amid a ban to do business with the South African government.

National Treasury last month banned the management consultancy firm from obtaining government-related contracts after it was implicated in corruption involving the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The state capture commission learned how Bain & Company acted unlawfully during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure in a matter concerning the tax agency.

It emerged that the global consultancy firm was key in weakening units of South Africa's revenue collector.

Both the Zondo commission and another inquiry headed by retired judge Robert Nugent recommended that the international firm be investigated by relevant law enforcement authorities.

The firm has appealed to the National Treasury to revoke the decade-long ban.

Bain & Company has already been banned from doing business with the UK government for three years.

The company's managing partner in South Africa, Stephen York, said its own investigation found that there was no evidence of fraud or corruption on its part.

“We have got nothing to hide and from the investigations that we have done or [that were done] on our behalf, we have found no evidence of any illegal activity or any financial gain beyond the fees earned for the work which we have paid back. We have actively offered our full cooperation to any prosecution or investigative authority,” said York.