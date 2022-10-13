'We are going to sue her': JPC responds to Mpho Phalatse's fraud accusations

On Wednesday Phalatse opened a case against the company claiming that it committed fraud during a R27 million transaction in September this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) said it plans to sue former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse after she made damning allegations of corruption against the entity.

The JPC is owned by the City of Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, Phalatse opened a case against the company claiming that it committed fraud with a R27 million transaction in September this year.

Phalatse claimed to the media on Wednesday that JPC irregularly spent R27 million to honour a lease agreement, and proceeds from this transaction were used by the African National Congress to bribe councillors who voted to oust her as mayor in September.

JPC spokesperson Lucky Sindane said the allegations that they overspent on public funds are misleading.

“It was a settlement agreement from the court so there was no overinflation of prices,” he said.

Sindane added that they plan to take legal action against Phalatse.

“We are going to sue her. We are going to open a case because she went on a public platform, called a media conference and spread lies,” said the spokesperson.

At the same time, the ANC in Johannesburg dismissed the former mayor’s claims that it bribed councillors to vote her out of office.