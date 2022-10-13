Untu willing to reduce wage demand to Transnet but not below inflation

The United National Transport Union indicated that it wants workers to return to work to get the economy back to normal again.

CAPE TOWN - The biggest union at Transnet, United National Transport Union (Untu) said it's willing to reduce a 13% wage demand, but not below the 7.6% inflation rate.

Untu indicated it wants workers to return to work to get the economy back to normal again.

“We explained to them, over the years Transnet workers have always received a 5% or 5.5% increment, and that is what workers always have to live by. But you understand the situation in the country with regard to the inflation. You can [look at] the fuel price, food prices, the cost of living is so high for our members,” said Untu’s Carestone Damons.

Damons also told CapeTalk on Thursday that Transnet does not have to rely on bailouts from the government because workers are dedicated.

“Private workers were declared essential services and all those workers had to be at work. The employees worked right through the pandemic and yes, the employers did come to the table, the employer paid us for the hours that we worked, and rightfully so, the employees contributed to the economy and even through the pandemic we turned the situation around,” he said.