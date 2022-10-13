Transnet tables new wage offer to striking unions

Transnet says the negotiations have been a delicate balancing act for the company, having to consider affordability and sustainability of the wage increases for the business and having full appreciation of the cost pressures currently facing employees.

CAPE TOWN - Transnet has tabled a three-year wage offer to striking unions, Untu and Satawu.

This follows days of wage talks between the unions and the parastatal to bring an end to the strike at the state-owned freight utility.

Transnet says the negotiations have been a delicate balancing act for the company, having to consider the affordability and sustainability of the wage increases for the business and having full appreciation of the cost pressures currently facing employees.

Transnet spokesperson, Ayanda Shezi: "The offer entails a 4.5% across-the-board increase in the current year and 5.3% in the two outer years. In addition, a 4.5% increase in the medical aid allowance which will be adjusted in line with the ATB in the two outer years."

At this stage, no settlement has been reached and engagements are ongoing.