Second accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial awaits bail application outcome

Ntanzi and his co-accused initially abandoned bail after they were arrested in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Ntanzi, the second accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial will have to wait to hear the outcome of his bail application.

Ntanzi and his co-accused initially abandoned bail after they were arrested in 2020.

READ ALSO:

Two years later - and with the trial still in the nascent stages - Ntanzi has had a change of heart.

He appeared in the Pretoria High Court alone on Thursday, for his bail application.

The state is opposing bail.

State advocate George Baloyi told the court how Ntanzi has been implicated by an eyewitness and Meyiwa's friend, Tumelo Madlala.

Baloyi said that Ntanzi made no less than two confessions after he was arrested, although he said he was tortured into doing so.

The prosecutor argued that Ntanzi has not been able to show that there are exceptional circumstances warranting his release.

Judgment has been reserved.