SAMRC noticing sharp increase in COVID-19 strain at WC waste treatment plants

For the past two years, the council has been operating a surveillance programme for COVID-19 at more than 80 wastewater treatment plants across six provinces in South Africa to help track the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says it's noticed a sharp increase in the concentrations of a COVID-19 strain in several Western Cape wastewater treatment plants.

This includes plants in the City of Cape Town.

It says the spike coincides with an increase in the proportion of positive COVID-19 tests recently reported by the national institute for communicable diseases.

"We just got our new week's data last night and that's telling us they're monitor Tshwane in Gauteng and we're not seeing much of an increase but the was a spike in Limpopo province where there was a sharp increase over the past week," said the Medical Research Council's Professor Angela Mathee.

She explains the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has also seen an increase.

"And then in Nelson Mandela Bay, about half of the plants have seen a consistent week-on-week increase over the past three weeks. So we need to monitor this data very carefully over the next week or two."