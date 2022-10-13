Rights group calls for justice after teacher allegedly burned 2-year-old

The teacher Reneilwe Leso appeared briefly at the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where the case was postponed to February next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse is calling for progress in the case of an Alexandra crèche teacher who allegedly burned a two-year-old boy with boiling water.

It’s understood the investigating officer forgot to inform two witnesses to attend the court proceedings.

This is the latest in a series of delays in the matter, which has been dragging through the courts since last year.

The organisation's Miranda Jordan: “The fact is that the doctor who had examined the little boy’s burned legs was supposed to testify…”

She added that the doctor was not subpoenaed.

Jordan said while the child sustained severe burns to his buttocks and legs the abuse has also left emotional and psychological scars.

“He had soiled himself as children do at a very young age and instead of being comforted and cleaned up, he was, in fact, punished so very badly that the psychological effects of what happened to him will have very long-term effects.”