Ramaphosa urges all parties in Transnet strike to act in the country's interests

Labour unions - Satawu and Untu - want double-digit increases while the state entity, Transnet, has refused to budge from its offer of up to 5%.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned of dire consequences for the economy if the Transnet strike continues to drag on.

The protracted wage dispute entered a full week on Wednesday.

Operations at some key ports have been disrupted including at harbours in Durban and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development minister Thoko Didiza delivered president Ramaphosa's speech to delegates at the Agri SA congress in Pretoria after the president pulled out at the 11th hour.

Ramaphosa was set to deliver the keynote address on day one of the conference where the agriculture leaders were expected to deal with the future of the sector.

The Transnet strike is among the current challenges for the sector, with the strike seeing an impact on exports.

In his message to the sector, read by Didiza, Ramaphosa called for a speedy resolution.

“We, therefore, urge that all parties act in the interest of our country,” he said.

The government also vowed to help find further interventions.