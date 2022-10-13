Ramaphosa supporters say proposed slate for top six has hard-working individuals

Ramaphosa, Senzo Mchunu, Gwede Mantashe, Fikile Mbalula, Febe Potgieter and Gwen Ramokgopa are their proposed top 6.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign team remains unmoved despite objections from some in his inner circle.

Eyewitness news understands a slate, which features Senzo Mchunu as a candidate for deputy president, Fikile Mbalula as secretary general and Gwen Ramokgopa as treasurer-general, was agreed upon in the East Rand this week.

The slate follows a proposed lineup that left some of Ramaphosa's supporters aggrieved over the weekend.

The amendment has left out Tina Joematt Pieterson who previously featured as the renewal lobby group's candidate for treasurer general.

In the Ramaphosa camp, members who favour the lineup that has seemingly been endorsed, at least on Twitter by the likes of Derek Hannekom, said this is a group of hard-working individuals who are not tainted by allegations of corruption or criminality.

While there is concern that those who are aggrieved by the outcome might warm up to Ramaphosa's opponents.

Some in his inner circle said it's best for the fallout to take place immediately as opposed to much later as the party races towards December.

Insiders have dismissed backing someone like Mdumseni Ntuli, arguing that he is not traditionally someone who supported Ramaphosa and that he failed to lead KwaZulu Natal or to secure a second term in the provincial office

The African National Congress goes to its national elective conference in December.