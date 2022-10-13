Pressure mounts for ANC branches to hold BGMs leading up to December conference

JOHANNESBURG - A big weekend has been planned to get African National Congress (ANC) members to hold their Branch General Meetings (BGMs), amid concerns over a high disqualification rate ahead of the December conference.

Many provinces have failed to have their branches reach quorum.

Several of those who sat have failed to meet the requirements in order to nominate both delegates and preferred candidates.

A total of 315 branches have been disqualified in Limpopo, while 299 branches have been barred in KwaZulu-Natal and 291 in the Eastern Cape.

This is part of the report delivered before the ANC's National Executive Committee - which held a special meeting on Wednesday night.

Insiders told Eyewitness News there is great worry over the "lethargic" attitude of ANC branches towards preparations.

ANC leaders at the national level have raised the alarm about possibly having to, once again, push back the deadline for branches to nominate their preferred candidates.

KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo have convened the most BGMs, while only 29 out of Gauteng’s 105 branches that sat for BGMs qualify for the upcoming conference.

Overall more than 1,500 branches have been disqualified.

ANC leaders have told Eyewitness News that NEC members have to hit the ground running this weekend and ensure the party regains lost ground.

A total of 3,979 branches were set aside for the conference, with the party having to meet a 70% threshold to proceed.