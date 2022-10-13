Ousted or not Ekurhuleni Mayor Campbell vows to prioritise service delivery

The African National Congress filed a motion of no confidence against Campbell on Wednesday - which it wants to be deliberated over at an ordinary sitting of council set for the 26 October.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell said that even if thrown out of office through a motion of no confidence- the Democratic Alliance will continue to prioritise service delivery for the metro's residents.

Campbell has been in power through a minority coalition government following the 2021 local government

elections.

She's refused to share her thoughts on the motion - which is yet to be discussed by the programming committee and put before the council.

Campbell also refused to say whether her party was considering legal action.

“We take service delivery seriously, even if we are in the driver’s seat as the coalition government or if we are on the opposition benches. So, whichever way we will still make sure that our residents are catered for and that our residents get the services that they do deserve,” she said.