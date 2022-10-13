NPA makes major inroads in tackling corruption cases, says Lamola

Lamola said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hiked the conviction rate of those accused of corruption in the public and private sectors.

CAPE TOWN - Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said they're making major inroads in the fight against corruption.

Lamola said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hiked the conviction rate of those accused of corruption in the public and private sectors.

He gave Members of Parliament (MP) an overview of the annual reports of his department's entities.

The NPA and the country's justice system have come under serious scrutiny from MPs for the slow pace of finalising corruption cases.

Lamola said there has been a big improvement in tackling corruption in the state and in the private sector.

“I want to highlight that the Special Commercial Crimes unit finalised 380 cases with 344 convictions - a conviction rate of 90.5%,” said the minister.

He also said they have secured convictions for those defrauding state-owned enterprises like Eskom.

Lamola added that several cases were before the courts as the department targets white-collar crime syndicates.

“Progress in the capacity of the NPA, to date, is demonstrated by several seminal cases which are before the courts for prosecution. These cases feature prominent South Africans, multinational companies and recent white-collar crime syndicates,” said Lamola.