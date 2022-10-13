Neasa to approach labour appeal court over steel sector wage extension

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi gazetted the metal industry consolidated main agreement following the dismissal of Neasa's urgent application to stop the amendment. This means employers in the industry will have to pay workers over double what they currently pay them.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa) says it intends to approach the labour appeal court to petition government's gazetting of the wage deal extension in the steel industry.

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi gazetted the metal industry consolidated main agreement last week following the dismissal of Neasa's urgent application to stop the amendment.

This gazetting means employers in the industry will have to pay workers over double what they currently pay them.

The association said that most companies in the sector could not afford the minimum wage rate that had been raised to 6%.

Neasa's Gerhard Papenfus: "The cost to company of employing an unskilled, uneducated, inexperienced worker from the street is R78, which is impossible. Businesses can't do it. Ninety-five percent of businesses in South Africa cannot afford it. This is outrageous."