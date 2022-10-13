Musical legends Kubeka, Chaka Chaka to receive Lifetime Awards at inaugural BIMA

The honours will be presented at the Gallagher Estate Convention Centre on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Music greats Abigail Kubeka and Yvonne 'Chaka Chaka' Mhinga are set to receive Lifetime Awards at the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA).

The distinguished honours will be presented to the two at the Gallagher Estate Convention Centre on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

From Sophiatown to Dorkay House and the glitzy cabaret stages of Sun City. We honour the Queen of Soweto Abigail Kubeka









She needs no introduction! We honour the Princess of Africa





Kubeka was born in Orlando East, Soweto and displayed a talent for singing from a young age.

Her career can be traced back to 1957 where at 16 years old she was noticed by the late Miriam Makeba, who then invited her to join the Skylarks Ensembles comprising Letta Mbulu and Mary Rabotaba.

Kubeka is also a renowned actress who has starred in stage productions, television shows and movies.

In all these roles including as songwriter and musical arranger, Kubeka has contributed immensely to keeping the country's musical traditions alive.

Born in Dobsonville, Soweto, Yvonne “Chaka Chaka” Mhinga started her musical career in the early 80s.

During this time, she met Phil Hollis of Dephon Records who helped her release debut album I’m in Love With a DJ.

Nomuzi Mabena and Anele Zondo - the hosts of the awards, will present awards in 20 categories.

Actress and beauty influencer Tshiamo Modisane will be hosting the red carpet and Mandisa “MandzNotHot” Jakavula will be doing backstage interviews.







Tickets can be bought here at R400 for general tickets, R650 for golden circle tickets and R1,000 for VIP tickets.

