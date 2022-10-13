Mantashe backs energy mix of renewables coupled with nuclear power for SA Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says the move to a low carbon-emitting energy system should be driven by using indigenous energy sources like the sun, wind, water, coal, and gas together with nuclear. Nuclear power

Windaba Conference CAPE TOWN - As we head back to stage two power cuts from 4pm on Wednesday, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has stressed that renewable power sources coupled with nuclear is the way to go for South Africa's electricity needs. Mantashe addressed energy experts at the 11th annual Windaba in Cape Town on Wednesday. Mantashe says wind energy is becoming one of the lowest cost energy sources - says the sector must not be driven by fear, it must be driven by the desire to grow. pic.twitter.com/2Hzg0Ns4Qs EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2022

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure the security of energy supply for South Africa.

Mantashe said that the Koeberg nuclear power plant had provided the country with the cheapest form of energy.

"Today it is giving us electricity at 40c a unit. It is expensive at decommissioning but when it works, it is very efficient, it is reliable," Mantashe said.

Mantashe says the move to a low carbon-emitting energy system should be driven by using indigenous energy sources like the sun, wind, water, coal, and gas together with nuclear.

"Therefore renewables coupled with nuclear, and I was warned not to use the term baseload because you need to support the renewables which have timely needs which needs the support to be sustainable throughout."