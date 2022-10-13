Man allegedly responsible for death of Tatum Hendricks granted bail

The 18-year-old died in the hospital after she was hit apparently by a drunk and unlicenced driver in the area on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A 32-year-old man allegedly responsible for the death of Bonteheuwel matriculant Tatum Hendricks has been granted bail.

Hendricks was knocked with such impact that her body was flung on top of the roof of a house.

The accused made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide.

He was granted bail of R5,000, which was later reduced to R3,000 with conditions attached.

The conditions include that he must not enter the communities of Bonteheuwel and Valhalla Park and must live at an alternative address.

The matter has been postponed to February for further investigation.

During Sunday's tragedy, the driver's car ploughed into two properties along Bonteheuwel's Bluegum Avenue after hitting Hendricks and another pedestrian.