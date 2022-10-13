Lesotho's new political party RFP is ready to bring change and stability

The RFP fell short of an overall majority and has formed a coalition government with two other opposition parties.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost a week since Lesotho's polls on 7 October, the newly formed party, Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), which won the most seats in the election said it is ready to bring meaningful change to the country.

The elections were marked by an extremely low turnout with only 37% of registered voters turning up at the polls.

The RFP’s win shocked and surprised the mountain kingdom political establishment.

RFP was formed a few months ago and it's already the ruling party.

Its leader, Lesotho's richest man, the diamonds magnate, Sam Matekane said he's ready to bring change and economic stability to the country.

The RFP won 56 of the 120 seats in the National Assembly.

Matekane is expected to be the next prime minister but failed to win an absolute majority.

This means he has to work with other political parties to form a government.

The Southern African nation has been marred by years of political instability under the outgoing All Basotho Convention Party, which had been in power since 2017.