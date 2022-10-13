KZN Cogta wants probe into IFP official who threatened to fire ANC official

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department is calling for a probe after an IFP official at the AbaQulusi Municipality publicly threatened to fire an ANC official and replace them.

These utterances were made at the funeral of an IFP councillor.

It was allegedly seen in a video posted on the municipality's Facebook page.

Cogta said it wants answers.

"I was telling the municipal manager that the Mbatha family will have to give us one child that we can hire at the municipality. If there is no vacancy, we will then fire an ANC person," said the Speaker of the AbaQulusi Municipality, Michael Khumalo.

In the video, Khumalo said he already had an idea of whom to fire.

But now the Cooperative Governance Department in KZN is calling for him to answer.

"The MEC for Cogta in the province of KZN MEC Sihle Zikalala has called for answers from the Abaqulusi Local Municipality, following the circulation of a video which shows one of its councillors making a statement which borders on the illegality and violation of workers right," said KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.

Zikalala said the Cogta will not hesitate to act when workers' rights are being infringed.