Joburg arsonist case postponed to 18 October

He is allegedly responsible for setting alight multiple residential properties in the north of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of the suspected Johannesburg arsonist, identified as Alfred Maphutha, has been postponed to next week.

He is allegedly responsible for setting alight multiple residential properties in the north of Johannesburg.

READ ALSO:

The suspect will remain in police custody pending his next court appearance.

The infamous 36-year-old Joburg arsonist made his first appearance before the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

His case has been postponed to 18 October to give him time to appoint a legal representative.

The court said it cannot continue with his case if he has no defense.

He faces charges of arson, burglary and murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said police are investigating whether the suspect is linked to more fires.

The court will hear a bail application.