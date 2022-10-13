Former cop connected to Krugersdorp gang rape charged with theft

The woman, who was a former warrant officer at the Krugersdorp Police Station, was arrested on Wednesday and made her first appearance in court.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the former police officer who was arrested in relation to the Krugersdrop gang rape, was part of the crew members filming a music video on the West Rand.

She has been charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The arrest comes after the gang rape of eight women at a disused mine at West Village in July this year.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said this brings the number of people arrested in connection with the case to 15.

“A 49-year-old woman, Dolphina Loise Truter, appeared at the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court. She was released on warning and will be back in court on 28 November as the case was postponed for further investigations. Furthermore, we can confirm as the NPA that she was part of the crew that was filming a music video in Krugersdorp in July when some of the women were allegedly raped,” said Mjonondwane.