FlySafair adds 11 new destinations flights in Southern Africa

Following their application to operate connections to several southern African destinations, they now have the right to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - FlySafair now offers flights to 11 new destinations throughout southern Africa.

Following their application to operate connections to several southern African destinations, they now have the right to do so.

FlySafair has been approved to operate flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Gaborone, Livingstone, Luanda, Lusaka, Maputo, and Victoria Falls by the Air Services Licensing Council of South Africa (ASLC).

Furthermore, the airline has been approved to operate between Cape Town and Windhoek, as well as Johannesburg and Bulawayo.